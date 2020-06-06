Troops kill 70 bandits in kaduna

Share This





















By Tobias Lengnan Dapam

In a combined ground and air offensive on 5 June 2020, troops of Operation Thunder Strike under Operation Accord in conjunction with troops of 312 Artillery Regiment and Local Vigilantes conducted a clearance patrol to Kachia Forest and neutralized 70 armed bandits/cattle rustlers.

The military in a statement issued yesterday by Major General, John Enenche, Coordinator, Defence Media Operations, Defence Headquarters, said the operations followed a timely and credible information on the bandits movement within the area.

“Troops pursued the bandits through Gidan Maikeri village in Chikun LGA into the forest. Their location was identified and consequently engaged by Nigerian Air Force helicopter gunships. After the air interdiction, seventy (70) bandits were confirmed killed by human intelligence while others escaped with injuries. The troops are exploitating the forest. Details to follow as they unfold.

“As a matter of security concern, people in this general area should report those with sudden and suspicious injuries to the security forces. This is to ensure that the escapees are mopped up.”

The statement added that troops of Operation YAKI in blocking positions for Operation ACCORD at the outskirts of Kankomi village apprehended 2 bandits’ logistics suppliers. Items recovered include: recharge cards, cigarettes, soft drinks and groceries.

