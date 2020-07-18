Troops kill 7 bandits’, arrest 6, recover weapons in Sokoto, Zamfara

Share This





















By Tobias Lengnan Dapam

The Nigerian military said its troops of Operation Sahel Sanity, a subsidiary operation Hadarin Daji, has killed 7 armed bandits’ and and arrested 6 others, during an operation in Sokoto and Zamfara.

The military added that the troops recovered weapons from the bandits’.

The military in a statement issued yesterday by Brigadier General Benard Onyeuko, Acting Director, Defence Media Operations, Defence Headquarters, said the operations which took place on 14 July 2020, was based on credible intelligence.

He said the troops arrested one bandit informant at Isa-Matete Junction in Isa LGA Area of Sokoto State, saying that the suspect is currently undergoing interrogation.

“Similarly, acting on credible intelligence, troops deployed at Forward Operation Base Bingi arrested 5 suspected bandits while displaying 17 cows and a goat for sale at Bingi market in Maru LGA of Zamfara State”.

He said preliminary investigation revealed that the animals were earlier rustled from Gabiya village. “Similarly, troops deployed at Forward Operation Base Danjibga in Tsafe LGA of Zamfara State handed over 121 cows and 37 sheeps recovered from rustlers to the committee for recovery of rustled animals for necessary action.

“Furthermore, troops of Defence Headquarters Special Operation Forces deployed at Batsari had a meeting engagement with some marauding armed bandits at Jigawar Mallamai in Danmusa LGA of Katsina State. In the aftermath of the encounter, 4 bandits were neutralized, one AK 47 rifle and 21 motorcycles were recovered. All recovered motorcycles were destroyed instantly.

“In another development, on 15 July 2020 troops conducted clearance operation on suspected bandits hideouts at Garin Maza, Tamuske, and Garin Bagwari villages in Sabon Birni LGA of Sokoto State. Troops made contact with the bandits and in the ensuing encounter, 3 bandits were neutralized and 6 motorcycles were recovered while the hideouts were destroyed.”

