Troops kill 6 IPOB/ESN members, arrest 13 in southeast 

By Tobias Lengnan Dapam

The Nigerian Military said its troops killed 6 IPOB/ESN members and arrested 13 during an operation in the southeastern part of the country.

Speaking yesterday while addressing newsmen on the operations of the military in the country, Acting Director

Defence Media Operations, Brigadier General, Benard Onyeuko said the operations took place from 29 July to 12 August 2021.

“Within the period under review, security forces ambushed and neutralized 6 IPOB/ESN members, who were involved in the killing of a District Police Officer (DPO) at Omuma Town in Orlu East LGA of Imo State and arrested 3.

“Furthermore, security forces following intelligence report arrested one notorious IPOB/ESN member named Obumneke Gabriel at Umueli Amaraku Town in Isiala Mbano LGA of Imo State.

“The criminal was in possession of arms and ammunition during the arrest. Relatedly, troops raided IPOB/ESN members’ hideout at Amaechi Idodo community in Nkanu LGA of Enugu State and Nguzu Edda in Afikpo South LGA of Ebonyi State.”

Onyeuko added that during the operations, one ESN commander was neutralized and another apprehended. “Cumulatively, a total of 6 IPOB/ESN members were neutralized and 13 criminal elements arrested by own troops and other security forces operating in the Zone within the period. Troops also recovered a total of 19 AK-47 rifles, 2 single barrel Dane guns, one G3 assault rifle and 3 locally-made pistols.

“Other items recovered were 30 rounds of 7.62mm special ammunition, 3 daggers, and one locally-made double barrel pistol loaded with 10 rounds of cartridges were recovered in the course of the operations.”

He assured that the Armed Forces of Nigeria and other security agencies have and will continued to remain committed to fight all forms of criminality until sustainable peace is achieved in the Country.