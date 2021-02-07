Troops kill 52 bandits; recover 16 motorcycles, arms, ammunition in Zamfara

Share This





















By Tobias Lengnan Dapam

The Nigerian military said its troops of Operation Hadarin Daji, killed 52 bandits; recovered 16 motorcycles, arms and ammunition in Zamfara state.

The military said the operations took place during an ambush in Shinkafi area of Zamfara State on 5th February, 2021.

“This is coming on the heels of an earlier encounter between troops of the operation and armed bandits on the 3rd of February this year where the troops neutralized 32 bandits.

“According to local sources on the ground, the latest success occurred when the troops received credible intelligence on the purchase of arms by armed bandits in Shinkafi area of Zamfara State.

“The troops swiftly deployed to the area and staged an ambush on the bandits while making their way back to Sububu forest.

“Troops encountered the bandits and overwhelmed them with superior and effective firepower, forcing them to flee in disarray.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...