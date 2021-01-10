Troops kill 50 bandits’, recover 334 livestock in Zamfara, Katsina

Share This





















By Tobias Lengnan Dapam

Troops of Operation HADARIN DAJI, neutralised 50 armed bandits in Zamfara and Katsina states.

The troops also recovered 334 livestock, stolen by the bandits.

The military in a statement issued on Sunday, by Major General, John Enenche,

Coordinator, Defence Media Operations,

Defence Headquarters, said the troops on Saturday, targeted Kuriya village of Kaura Namoda LGA of Zamfara State, following actionable intelligence.

“The gallant troops with close air support by the Air Component, made contact with bandits at Kuriya village. In the course of the encounter, several bandits were killed in action while 4 soldiers sustained injuries. Human Intelligence confirmed that no fewer than 50 armed bandits were killed in the encounter. Equally, troops recovered 272 livestock from the bandits .

“In another development, troops deployed at Dunya village of Danmusa LGA of Katsina State while on routine patrol recovered 62 livestock from armed bandits who fled into the bush on sighting troops. Currently the gallant troops have continued to dominate the theatre of operation with aggressive patrols to deny criminals freedom of action.

“The Military High Command commends the gallant troops for the feats recorded and encouraged them not rest on their oars until normalcy is restored to all troubled zones of the Country.”

