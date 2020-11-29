Troops kill 5 BHT, recover weapons in Borno

Share This





















By Tobias Lengnan Dapam

The Nigerian military said its Operation FIRE BALL, a subsidiary operation under Operation LAFIYA DOLE, has killed 5 Boko Haram/ Islamic State West Africa Province in Borno State.

The Military in a statement issued on Sunday, by Acting Director,

Defence Media Operations, Benard Onyeuko, specifically said two members of the terrorists were killed on 27 November 2020, by troops of Army Super Camp 11 Gamboru-Ngala during a clearance operation.

The statement added that “several of the criminals fled in disarray as many of them sustained fatal injuries.

“Relatedly, on 27 November 2020 troops of Strong Response Area Pulka conducted a robust clearance patrol at area Ashigashiya and killed two more terrorists”.

“Several bags of assorted grain and other food items were recovered. Thereafter the logistics warehouse was destroyed.

On the same day, the statement said troops of 27 Task Force Brigade laid in wait for some suspected BHT/ISWAP criminals around Doksa general area, and killed one terrorist.

“The following items were recovered; 1x AK 47 Rifle, 2x Mobile Phones, 1x Bow and Arrow and one x Boko Haram Terrorists pass slip(Identification Pass). The recovered items is in custody for profiling.”

