Troops kill 5 bandits’, rescue 12 victims in Zamfara, Katsina

By Tobias Lengnan Dapam

The Nigerian military said its troops of Operation HADARIN DAJI killed 5 bandits’ and rescued 12 victims at different locations in Zamfara and Katsina states.

Speaking on Thursday in Abuja, while giving update on military operations in the country, Major General, John Enenche, Coordinator, Defence Media Operations, Defence Headquarters, said troops rescued 7 of the victims while on routine patrol around Gidan Dan Nunu and Dutsi villages of Zurmi Local Government Area of Zamfara State.

“Relatedly, on 31 December 2020, troops acting on credible intelligence rescued 2 women and a child kidnapped at Kimbisawa village of Batsari Local Government Area of Katsina State. Rescued victims were immediately reunited with their families.”

Enenche, added that troops of Operation ACCORD rescued 3 more kidnapped victims on New Year day following credible intelligence that armed bandits stormed Tungar Ruwa village in Anka Local Government Area of Zamfara State. “Rescued victims have been reunited with their families. Equally, troops of Operation SAHEL SANITY arrested two suspected armed bandits on New Year day following a tip off at Maraban Maigora in Faskari Local Government Area. Preliminary investigation revealed that suspects had connection with a notorious armed bandit leader in Madachi village of Sabuwa Local Government Area.

“In the same vein, troops of Operation SAHEL SANITY on 2 January 2021, based on credible intelligence neutralized five armed bandits at Garin Garus. Items recovered include, 2 AK 47 rifles, 2 magazines and 18 rounds of 7.62mm Special ammunition. Troops have continued to dominate the North West theatre of operation with aggressive fighting and aerial patrols to deny the criminal elements freedom of action.”

