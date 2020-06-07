Troops kill 5 bandits in Zamfara, captured many others

Share This





















By Tobias Lengnan Dapam

In continuation of clearance operations against bandits and cattle rustlers in parts of Zamfara State, the military said its troops of Operation Katsina under Operation Accord killed 5 bandits in Zamfara.

The military in a statement issued yesterday by Major General, John Enenche, Coordinator,

Defence Media Operations, Defence Headquarters, said “on 5 June 2020 the troops intercepted a bandits’ gun-runner and supplier supplier. Items recovered include 496 rounds of 7.62mm ammunition and one Bajaj Motorcycle in Mararraba Maigora in Faskari LGA.

“Similarly, in a cordon and search Operation at Yauyau and Zandam villages troops neutralized 3 Bandits and captured many others. The troops also recovered 7 dane guns, 3 mobile phones and two Motorcycles. Those captured are in custody for interrogations.

“Furthermore, on 6 June 2020 troops engaged fleeing bandits along Dunya- Dangeza road and recovered 2 dane guns and 4 Motorcycles. Additionally, troops destroyed the Daban Jabi camp of a notorious bandits leader known as Dan Jangeru. Also at Warnu village 2 bandits were neutralized while others escaped with gunshot wounds, one AK 47 rifle was recovered in the process.”

