Troops kill 5 bandits’ in Katsina, Nasarawa

By Tobias Lengnan Dapam

The Nigerian military said its troops of Operation WHIRL STROKE killed 5 bandits in Benue and Nasarawa states.

The military in a statement issued yesterday by Major General, John Enenche, Coordinator, Defence Media Operations, Defence Headquarters, said

the successes was achieved on 26 November 2020.

He said the operations followed a credible intelligence reports on the hideout of some notorious elements who were alleged to been terrorising Abaji general area of Katsina-Ala Local Government Area of Benue State, “troops of Sectors 2 and 4 swiftly mobilized to the area to flush out the bandits.

“Troops made contact with armed bandits around Asogo village who on sighting troops opened fire on them and thereafter fled into the surrounding bushes. Troops promptly returned fire thereby killing 3 while one locally made pistol and 11 rounds of 7.62mm Special ammunition were recovered.

“In the same vein, still on same 26 November 2020, troops of Sector 3, carried out a dawn raid on the residence of some henchmen said to be behind recent clashes between herders and farmers at Atiyagiso community in Doma Local Government Area of Nasarawa State.

“During the operation, troops successfully apprehended 2 suspects namely Mr Abdulkareem and Mohammed Sani who confessed their involvement in the crime following which they were handed over to the police for further action.”

