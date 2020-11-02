Troops kill 5 bandits during encounter in North West

Share This





















From Ibrahim Sidi Muh’d, Gusau

Troops under Operation Sahel Sanity have succeeded in neutralizing five armed bandits as one had paid the supreme price during encounter in Diskuru village under Faskari local government area of Katsina State.

The successes was recorded as according to the statement made available to newsmen in Gusau, Zamfara State capital, by the Acting Director Defence Media Operations, Brigadier General Benard Onyeuko.

The General noted that, the troops had swiftly responded to a distress call about bandits activities at Diskuru village in Faskari Local Government Area of Katsina State as the marauding bandits storm the village on several motorcycles, shooting sporadically with the intent to scare the locals and loot valuables.

He further informed that, on arrival, the gallant troops engaged the criminals in a fierce fire fight forcing them to withdraw in disarray resulting to neutralizing the criminals by as several others were believed to have escaped with various degrees of gunshot wounds.

“During the exploitation phase, two additional bandits’ bodies were discovered along their withdrawal route. Also in the aftermath of the encounter, three women and their infants earlier kidnapped by the bandits were rescued from the criminals. Troops continue to dominate the village and adjoining environment to deny the bandits any respite.

“Regrettably, one brave soldier paid the supreme price in an attempt to save one of the rescued nursing mothers in the heat of the encounter”, the statement added.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...