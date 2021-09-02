Troops kill 40 Boko Haram members, arrest 20 in Borno

By Tobias Lengnan Dapam

The Nigerian Military said it’s troops on 14 June 2021, repelled terrorists’ attack in Borno State and killed 40 Boko Haram members and arrested 20 others.

Speaking yesterday while giving update on the military operations in the country,

Brigadier General, Bernard Onyeuko, Acting Director, Defence Media Operations, said the operation was successful with the support of the Air Component through air interdiction missions, which inflicted heavy casualties on the terrorists and their equipment.

“Those arrested included fighters and commanders. Also, their logistic base and facilities including 3 gun trucks were destroyed in the process.

“A cumulative total of 52 assorted arms and 1,977 rounds of 7.62mm assorted calibre ammunition including AK-47 and FN rifles with magazines, hand grenades, commando mortar guns, locally fabricated rifles, Dushka anti-aircraft guns, Dane guns and Nigerian Police rifles among other items were recovered from surrendered terrorists and operations within the period.

“Also, a total of 7 terrorists collaborators/informants and logistics suppliers were arrested and handed over to appropriate prosecuting agencies for necessary actions.”