Troops kill 4 Boko Haram/ISWAP criminals

By Tobias Lengnan Dapam

The Nigerian military said its troops of Operation FIRE BALL, a subsidiary operation under Operation LAFIYA DOLE

kill 4 Boko Haram/ISWAP criminals while 2 Gun Trucks, one Anti Aircraft Gun and assorted ammunitions were captured.

The military in a statement issued on Friday by Brigadier General, Benard Onyeuko, Acting Director, Defence Media Operations, said the operation took place in the early hours of 17 December 2020, when the criminals attacked the troops.

“Earlier, on 16 December 2020, troops of Army Super Camp 11 Gamboru came under BHT/ISWAP ambush around Kenuba general area. Troops swiftly dismounted and engaged the criminals in fierce fight thereby forcing the terrorists to withdraw in disarray. In the aftermath of the encounter, 5 Boko Haram criminals were neutralized while one BHT Gun Truck was destroyed, one Anti Aircraft and 3 AK 47 Rifles were captured from the fleeing criminals.

“The troops of Operation FIRE BALL under Operation LAFIYA DOLE are highly commended for their continued dedication and determination in flushing out remnants of the terrorists from their hideouts.They are also encouraged not to relent but build on the successes recorded so far.”

