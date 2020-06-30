Troops kill 4 bandits’ in Taraba, arrest kidnap kingpin in Benue

Share This





















By Tobias Lengnan Dapam

The Nigerian military said its Troops of Operation Whirl Stroke, killed 4 Tiv militias at Che Jukun village in Taraba State.

The troops also arrested a kidnapped kingpin, Kobo Ishor in Zaki Biam, Benue State.

The military in a statement issued yesterday by Major General John Enenche,Coordinator, Defence Media Operations, Defence Headquarters, said the troops operating under Operation Accord, which was deployed at Gbise in Katsina Ala LGA in Benue State and Sector 4 in Taraba State conducted a joint commando raid operation in the early hours of 29 June 2020 at Rafin Kada in Wukari LGA and Yojaa in Donga LGA of Taraba State, where they killed the bandits’.

The statement added that unconfirmed number escaped with gunshot wounds.

He said items recovered include; 2 locally made rifles, 55 rounds of 5.56mm ammunition, 117 rounds of 7.62mm ammunition, 3 mobile phones, 3 AK 47 magazines, 2 motorcycles, one military shirt uniform, one Peace Corps ID Card belonging to one Mr Anyor Fidelis and some charms.

“In another development, troops responded to a distress call from Zaki Biam on the activities of a notorious kidnap kingpin by name Kobo Ishor (aka “Lesser” ) an associate of late Orjondu. He was apprehended and currently undergoing interrogation, to be handed over to the Nigerian Police afterwards for prosecution.”

