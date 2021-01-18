Troops kill 30 bandits’ in Katsina, Zamfara

Share This





















By Tobias Lengnan Dapam

The Nigerian military said its troops killed 30 bandits and rescued 24 cows and unspecified number of sheep were.

The military in a statement issued on Monday, by Major General, John Enenche,

Coordinator, Defence Media Operations,

Defence Headquarters, said the event of 17 January, 2021, followed credible intelligence on movement of armed bandits with rustled animals at Bungudu LGA of Zamfara State.

“Similarly, still on same 17 January 21, troops deployed at Maradun received information of reprisal attack by armed bandits at Janbako village in Maradun LGA of Zamfara State. Troops swiftly mobilized to the area to forestall the reprisal attack. Troops were ambushed short of Janbako village where firefight ensued. The gallant troops overwhelmed the bandits and neutralised 5 of them. Currently troops are in pursuit of fleeing bandits.

“In another development, following a tip off, 2 suspected bandits collaborators named Mustapha Sani and Murtala Sani were arrested at Dungun Muazu village in Sabuwa LGA of Katsina State. Suspects are in custody for further action.

“The Armed Forces of Nigeria and other security agencies will sustain the offensive against the enemies of our Nation. We shall not relent until normalcy is restored to all troubled zones of the Country.”

