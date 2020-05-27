Troops kill 30 bandits’, destroy logistics store in Zamfara air strike

Share This





















By Tobias Lengnan Dapam

The Nigerian Military yesterday said its Air Component of Operation Hadarin Daji, killed 30 armed bandits and destroyed their logistics store in the Doumborou Forest area of Zamfara State.

The military said the operation which took place on 26 May, 2020, was executed based on credible Human Intelligence (HUMINT) reports indicating that a thatched structure within the Forest was being used by the bandits to store their logistics items.

A statement issued yesterday by Major General, John Enenche, Coordinator,

Defence Media Operations,

Defence Headquarters, said an Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) aircraft on patrol spotted some of the armed bandits on motorcycles who were tracked to the storehouse where they lodged some items.

“The Air Component therefore dispatched an attack helicopter to engage the location, scoring accurate hits resulting in the destruction of the store, which was seen engulfed in flames. The attack helicopter subsequently trailed the armed bandits who fled the location and mopped them up in follow-on attacks, neutralizing no fewer than 30 of them as later confirmed by HUMINT sources.

“The Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), commends the Air Component of Operation HADARIN DAJI for their professionalism and directs them to remain resolute in the conduct of air strikes whilst continuing to provide close air support for ongoing ground operations in order to eradicate all armed bandits; thus achieving the directives of the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) of restoring normalcy in the North West and North Central Zones of the Country.”

