Troops kill 3 kidnappers, rescue victims in Plateau LGA

By Tobias Lengnan Dapam

The Nigerian military said its troops under Operation Safe Haven have neutralized 3 kidnappers during a commando operation at Qua’an Pan LGA of Plateau state.

The military in a statement issued yesterday by Major General, John Enenche, Coordinator, Defence Media Operations, Defence Headquarters, said the daring raid was conducted on 19 June 2020 sequel to actionable technical and human intelligence on the activities of a notorious kidnap kingpin at Pialat hotel Kwa in Qua’an Pan LGA of Plateau state.

“Troops overwhelmed the suspects who opened fire on them, with superior fire power, neutralizing 3 bandits while others escaped with gun shot wounds. Troops recovered one Barreta pistol, one single barrel gun, 2 fabricated pistols, 4 rounds of 9mm ammunition, 3 rounds of 7.62mm special ammunition, 4 cartridges, one motorcycle and one techno phone.

“In a related development, still on 19 June 2020, troops in collaboration with local vigilante rescued a herder one Salisu Abdullahi who went missing while grazing around Bakin Rafi at Gidan Ado general area in Riyom LGA. The herder was duly evacuated to hospital for prompt medical attention.

“Furthermore, on same 19 June 2020, troops arrested a suspected kidnapper, one Alhaji Idris around Hawan-Kibo general area in Riyom LGA while 4 other suspected kidnappers were apprehended in connection with the kidnap of one Mr Abdullahi Abdullahi at Kwahas-Lahir area in Mangu LGA of Plateau state. All the suspects have been handed over to relevant civil authorities for further invesigation and prosecution.”

