Troops kill 220 bandits, rescue 644 kidnapped victims in North West

Share This





















From Ibrahim Sidi Muh’d, Gusau

Troops of the Nigerian Army under Operation Sahel Sanity have succeeded in killing 220 armed bandits and the arrest of 335 suspects, 147 informants as well as the rescue of 644 kidnapped victims amongst whom were the recently recued students of Kankara Science Secondary School.

This was disclosed in a press briefing at Faskari Army Special Super Camp 4 yesterday, by the Acting Director Defence Media Operations, Brigadier General Benard Onyeuko while giving general updates on the activities of the Operation Sahel Sanity since the commencement of it’s operations on the 6th of July 2020.

General Onyeuko explains that, the troops have during the series of gun battle with armed bandits and other criminal elements across the zone, have recovered 73 AK 47 rifles, one GPMG and 194 Dane guns from the criminals.

“Equally, 5,032 rounds of 7.62mm Special ammunition, 568 rounds of 7.62 mm NATO ammunition and 156 live cartridges were also captured by the troops.

“Furthermore, 197 bandit’s camps and hideouts including the notorious Dangote Triangle and several bandits’ logistics bases were destroyed by troops of Operation Sahel Sanity.

“Also, 335 suspected bandits, 326 illegal miners, 147 bandits informants and collaborators, 14 bandits arms suppliers, 24 rustled cattle marketers and 46 bandits logistics suppliers were arrested.

“Similarly, a total of 7,761 cows, 1,867 sheep/rams and 4 Camels were recovered and given back to the owners by troops within the period. It is also heartwarming to note that, a total of 642 kidnapped victims were rescued by the valiant troops, and this include the rescued 344 students of Government Science Secondary School Kankara”, General Onyeuko added.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...