Troops kill 22 BHT, destroy gun trucks, recover large cache of arms, ammunition in Borno

By Tobias Lengnan Dapam

Troops of Operation FIRE BALL under Operation LAFIYA DOLE has killed 22 members of the Boko Haram/ Islamic State of West Province (ISWAP).

The military said the troops also destroyed their gun trucks and recovered cache of arms and ammunition.

A statement issued yesterday by Brigadier General, Benard Onyeuko, Ag Director, Defence Media Operations, said the operations of 25 October, was in order to clear the remnants of the terrorists from the theatre.

“In what could appear to be a suicide journey, the BokoHaram/Islamic State of West African Province attacked the well fortified Army Super Camp Damboa under 25 Bde in Sector 2. The terrorists met their waterloo as they were pounded with superior fire power and additional fire support from the Air Task Force.

“The criminals withdrew in rout as they could not withstand the well organised and determined soldiers during the encounter. The Boko Haram terrorists suffered severe casualties as 22 terrorists were neutralized others escaped with varying degrees of gunshot wounds, 2 Gun trucks destroyed, One NSV Anti Aircraft Gun, 2 Rockect Propelled Grenade Tubes, 4 PKT Machine guns, One General Purpose Machine Gun, One Browning Machine Gun, 12Ak 47 Rifles, One AK 74 Rifle were recovered.

“Other items include: One RPG 7 bomb, 116 Rounds of 7.62mm NATO and 2 Hand grenades were recovered from the terrorists. Few of own soldiers were wounded in action and have since been evacuated and receiving medical treatment.”

