Troops kill 2 Gana gang members in Benue, arrest 7 Bassa militia in Nassarawa

By Tobias Lengnan Dapam

The Nigerian Military said a special operation, combined team of Operation Whirl Stroke Special Forces troops of Sector 2 deployed in Gbise and Zaki Biam in Benue State and Sector 4 from Taraba State carried out a raid operation on the hideout of the wanted notorious criminal named Gana in Mtan village in Utenge Council Ward of Katsina-Ala LGA of Benue State and killed Two (2) of the gang members, while others fled with various degrees of gunshot wounds.

The military in a statement issued yesterday by Major General, John Enenche, Coordinator, Defence Media Operations, Defence Headquarters, said

exploitation revealed that Gana narrowly escaped death with gunshot wounds.

The statement added that items recovered include: One (1) locally fabricated machine gun, Six (6) locally made rifles, Two (2) locally fabricated cartridge guns, One (1) dane gun, Two (2) revolver pistols,Two(2) Cartridge pistols, 27 rounds of 9mm ammunition Two (2) Motorcycles, One (1) Camouflage shirt, One (1) generator set, One (1) bag of gun powder and assorted charms. Gana’s personal belongings, other items and thatched houses were destroyed.”

The military further said that troops of Sector 3 deployed at Ondori in Doma LGA of Nasarawa State arrested some Bassa militia.

Enenche, said the troops were acting on credible intelligence that a group of Bassa armed militia were planning to attack some Tiv villages over land disputes.

“Troops raided their camp located at Kpelebewa village in Rukubi area of Doma LGA of Nasarawa State. Troops apprehended Seven (7) members of the Bassa militia dressed in Red shirts in the camp.

“Items recovered include One (1) locally fabricated machine gun, Six (6) locally fabricated rifles, Two (2) locally fabricated cartridge guns, One (1) Dane gun, Two (2) revolver pistols, Two (2) Cartridge firing pistols, 57 rounds of 7.62mm special ammunition, 29 rounds of 9mm ammunition, and 22 cartridges of ammunition. Other items are One (1) dagger, poisoned bows and arrows, desert Camouflage head gears and pouch, Six (6) phone handsets and some charms. The suspects are currently undergoing interrogation to be handed over to the Nigeria Police.

“The Military High Command congratulates the Troops and requests the general public to continue to provide the Armed Forces with credible information to facilitate its operations in the Country.”

