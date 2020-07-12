Troops kill 2 bandits in Taraba

Share This





















By Tobias Lengnan Dapam

The Nigerian military said its troops of Operation Whirl Stroke killed two bandits in Taraba State.

The military in a statement issued yesterday Major General John Enenche

Coordinator, Defence Media Operations,

Defence Headquarters, said the killing followed actionable Human Intelligence on the infiltration of armed herdsmen on 10 July 2020 at Chambe community in Logo LGA of Benue State where 2 villagers were killed.

The statement said the troops from Tomatar and Gov/Afia swiftly deployed to the scene but the bandits have fled the area.

“Troops tracked the assailants to a makeshift camp at the outskirt of Arufu in neighbouring Taraba State. On sighting the troops, the armed bandits opened fire, troops overwhelmed the criminals with high intensity fire, killing 2 of them while others fled in disarray with gun shots wounds.

“In the process one AK 47 rifle as well as 10 rounds of 7.62mm Special were recovered. Additionally, the gallant troops have dominated the area conducting clearance patrol from Arufu to Akwana in order to rid the general area of any untoward activities.”

