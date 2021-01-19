Troops kill 2 bandits in Kaduna

Share This





















By Tobias Lengnan Dapam

The Nigerian military said its troops of Operation ACCORD, on 18 January 2021, successfully neutralised 2 armed bandits along Sabon- Iche- Kagarko road in Kaduna State.

The military in a statement issued on Tuesday by Major General, John Enenche,

Coordinator, Defence Media Operations,

Defence Headquarters, said the incident

followed actionable and credible intelligence on movement of bandits along that area.

“Own source affirmed that the suspects are part of the notorious bandits that have been terrorising the area. The gallant troops have continued to dominate the area with aggressive patrols to deny bandits freedom of action.

“The Armed Forces of Nigeria will not relent until all enemies of the Country are neutralised and normalcy is restored to all troubled zones.”

