Troops kill 2 armed robbers in Plateau, recover arms

By Tobias Lengnan Dapam

The Nigerian Military said its troops of Operation Safe Haven neutralized two notorious armed robbers around Rock Haven general area in Jos North LGA of Plateau State.

The military in a statement issued on Friday, by Major General John Enenche, Coordinator, Defence Media Operations

Defence Headquarters, said the operation was sequel to actionable intelligence on the activities of a notorious armed robbery gang around Rock Haven general area in Jos North LGA of Plateau State on 2 July 2020.

He said troops deployed tactically to the locality and engaged the robbers with superior firepower. “Consequently, 2 of the criminals were neutralized while others fled in disarray, many with fatal bullet wounds.

“The corpses of the robbers, along with 2 locally fabricated pistols recovered, and other items stolen from their victims, have been handed over to the Nigerian Police authorities in Jos for further action.”

