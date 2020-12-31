Troops kill 1,805 BHT, 598 bandits’ in 2020

Share This





















By Tobias Lengnan Dapam

The Nigerian military said its troops killed 1,805 insurgents/terrorists including commanders and 598 armed bandits including militia gang leaders in 2020.

“Progressively, in the North-East Zone of the Country within the period, 200 kidnapped victims were rescued by the gallant troops of Operation LAFIYA DOLE. A total of 1,385 rounds of ammunition, 45 grenades as well as 95 assorted rifles were recovered from BHT/ISWAP fighters.”

Speaking yesterday while giving update on the military operations in the country, Major General, John Enenche, Coordinator, Defence Media Operations,

Defence Headquarters, added that 461 arrest were made in the north west alone.

“In the North-West zone of the country, between 18 March and 31 December 2020, a cumulative total of 5,281 livestock, 6,951 rounds of ammunition and 120 assorted rifles were recovered from the armed bandits by the gallant troops in the Zone. Furthermore, a total of 455 kidnapped victims were rescued.

“Also, a total cash of N6,365,550 was recovered from armed bandits and their informants in the Zone.

“In the North-Central Zone of the Country, within the period, troops of Operations SAFE HAVEN, WHIRL STROKE and THUNDER STRIKE have achieved appreciable successes.

“A total of 130 kidnapped victims were rescued and 105 assorted rifles as well as 513 rounds of ammunition and 1,055 rustled cattle were recovered from armed bandits and other criminal elements in the Zone. In the same vein, a total of 1,250 criminals including family members of the Darul Salam sect were arrested within the period.”

“As you are aware, the Directorate of Defence Media Operations (DDMO) came into full operations from 18 March 2020. Since its establishment, the DDMO have worked assiduously to meet its mandate; to manage military operations information from all theatres of operation across the Country. All through, the Directorate provided a single, coordinated voice to disseminate timely and credible information on all Defence Headquarters-led operations.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...