Troops kill 17 BHT/ISWAP fighters along Damboa-Maiduguri road

By Tobias Lengnan Dapam

The Nigerian Military said its troops of Operation Lafiya Dole, under the subsidiary operation, Operation Kantana Jimlan killed 17 Boko Haram/ISWAP members in a clearance operation along Damboa-Maiduguri road, in Borno State.

The military in a statement issued on Wednesday, by Major General, John Enenche, Coordinator, Defence Media Operations, Defence Headquarters, said the Tuesday encounter included troops of 25 Task Force Brigade deployed at Damboa in conjunction with elements of Sector 2 Special Forces.

He said the troops while on clearance operations along Damboa -Maiduguri road encountered the terrorists and killed 17 of them.

The statement added that several members of the sect were believed to have narrowly escaped with varying degrees of gun shot wounds.

Enenche added that a cache of arms and ammunition were equally captured by the gallant troops. “Regrettably, 2 valiant soldiers paid the supreme price while 4 others were wounded in action. However, the wounded in action soldiers have been evacuated to a military medical facility and currently responding positively to treatment.

“Meanwhile the Theatre Commander Operation Lafiya Dole has been directed to immediately deploy a Special Forces Battalion to reinforce and dominate Damboa – Bulabulin – Maiduguri axis to completely deny the terrorists any chance of escape during the final assault against the criminals.”

