Troops kill 17 bandits, recover ammunition in Katsina

Share This





















By Tobias Lengnan Dapam

The Nigerian Military said its troops of Operation Sahel Sanity Killed 17 armed bandits in Shimfida village of Jibia LGA of Katsina State, within one week.

Speaking yesterday in Abuja, while addressing newsmen on the activities of the military in the country, Major General John Enenche, Director, Defence Media Operations, Defence Headquarters, said

the troops also recovered 5 AK 47 rifles and 152 rounds of 7.62mm Special ammunition.

“Sadly, own troops suffered 3 casualties.”

Enenche added that the Air Component of Operation Hadarin Daji, on 20 July 2020, neutralized several armed bandits in Kagara Forest of Zamfara State.

“The mission was conducted pursuant to Human Intelligence reports indicating heavy presence of the armed bandits, along with a large number of rustled livestock in a portion of the forest which was confirmed by series of aerial surveillance missions.”.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...