Troops kill 17 bandits’ in Katsina

By Tobias Lengnan Dapam

The Nigerian Military said its troops of Combat Team 1, Operation Sahel Sanity, killed 17 bandits’ in Katsina state.

The military in a statement issued yesterday by Brigadier General, Benard Onyeuko, Ag Director Defence Media Operations, Defence Headquarters, said the operation was with the support of Air Task Force.

He said the troops advanced and captured one of the notorious armed bandits strongholds located deep in the forest in Jibia LGA of Katsina State known as Dangote Camp.

The statement said several other bandits’ were believed to have escaped with gunshot wounds as evident by the trails of blood along their escape routes.

“Equally, 5 AK 47 Rifles, 3 Dane guns, 2 AK 47 Rifle magazines, 152 rounds of 7.62mm Special ammunition and 7 motorcycles were captured from the fleeing bandits.

“Regrettably, one brave officer and 2 gallant soldiers paid the supreme price while 4 other soldiers were wounded in action. However, the wounded in action soldiers are currently responding positively to treatment in a military medical facility.

“In the same vain, on 18 July 2020, troops conducting fighting patrol along Faskari – Sheme – Dandume Road in Katsina State, arrested 5 suspected bandits including one female. One of the suspects, Bashir Usman who claimed to be a policeman during interrogation could not validate his claim with any form of identification was apprehended with one AK 47 Rifle loaded with 28 rounds of ammunition while riding on a motorcycle. Other items recovered from him include one handset and the sum of Six Thousand Three Hundred and Fifty Naira (N6,050. 00) only. Suspects are presently undergoing preliminary interrogation.”

