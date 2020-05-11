Troops kill 17 bandits in Kaduna

Share This





















By Tobias Lengnan Dapam

The Nigerian Military yesterday said its troops killed 17 bandits in kaduna.

The military in a statement issued issued yesterday by Major General, John Enenche, Coordinator, Defence Media Operations, Defence Headquarters, said the operation was in continuation of the Armed Forces determination to rid Kaduna State of armed bandits and other criminal elements.

While giving details on operation, the statement said “the Armed Forces of Nigeria, on 7 May 2020, conducted a joint clearance operation, involving troops of Operations Thunder Strike and Whirl Punch with air support from the Air Component of Operation Gama Aiki; after suspecting bandits’ hideouts around Mashigi Galbi, Damba Community and Kabarasha Villlages all in Gwagwada District of Chikun Local Government Area in Kaduna State.

“During the operation Seventeen armed bandits were neutralized, while several others escaped with gun shot wounds.

“However, in the course of pursuing the bandits, 3 empty houses and a Church building were partially damaged at Kabarasha Village. There was no civilian casualty. The Armed Forces of Nigeria regrets this unfortunate incident and a panel has been set up to investigate the occurrence in liaison with the Kaduna State Government. The buildings have been identified with a view to providing adequate compensation to the owners. Meanwhile, calm has been restored to the area. Few people, who initially fled the area due to fear of bandits’ reprisal attack, have all returned to the Community.

“The High Command of the Armed Forces of Nigeria hereby reassure the general public that it will continue to work assiduously to restore peace and security to the North West. It equally thanked the general public for their support and cooperation, while encouraging them to continue to provide credible information that will facilitate the operations of the Armed Forces of Nigeria. “

