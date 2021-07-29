Troops kill 14 bandits, arrest 24 criminals, rescue 36 kidnapped victims in Zamfara

By Tobias Lengnan Dapam

The Nigerian Military said its troops killed 14 armed bandits and rescued 36 kidnapped victims in Zamfara State.

Speaking on Thursday while giving update on the military operations in the country, Brigadier General, Benard Onyeuko, Acting Director, Defence Media Operation, added that the operations took place between 16 and 29 July 2021.

He said the troops assisted one of the victims to safe delivery of a baby during one of the encounters.

“Also, a total of 24 criminal elements were intercepted and arrested, including 16 bandits’ informants/collaborators and an impostor by name Faisal Saidu who paraded himself as Lance Corporal Saidu Abubakar. Furthermore, a total of 223 rustled livestock were recovered during the period.”

He said a total of 7 AK-47 rifles, 6 motorcycles, assorted military and police uniforms, 6 vehicles and 4 machetes among other items were recovered within the period.