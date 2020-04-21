Troops kill 13 Boko haram/ ISWAP terrorists in Yobe

Share This





















By Tobias Lengnan Dapam

The Nigerian military yesterday said 13 Boko haram/ ISWAP terrorists were killed and several weapons recovered when they tried to attack Geidam local government area of Yobe State.

A statement issued yesterday by Major General, John Enenche, Coordinator,

Defence Media Operations, Defence Headquarters, said Troops of 159 Battalion in Sector 2 in conjunction with the Air Task Force of Operation Lafiya Dole, swiftly intercepted and engaged the criminals in a fierce exchange of fire.

“Consequently, the terrorists were forced to retreat, scampered in disarray into different locations and within surrounding bushes. At the moment, troops are on pursuit of the fleeing terrorists.

“During the encounter thirteen (13) terrorists were neutralized, two (2) gun trucks with Dushkha Guns and Six (6) AK 47 rifles were captured. Presently, the terrorists have been subdued, situation in Geidam town and environs has been normalized and troops are currently on a follow up/exploitation operation.

“There was no casualty or loss of equipment on the part of our gallant troops. Additional details to be communicated to the media as events unfold further.”

