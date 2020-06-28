Troops kill 12 bandits, arrest 6, rescue several Kidnapped victims

Share This





















By Tobias Lengnan Dapam

The Nigerian military said its troops of Operation Hadarin Daji, has killed 12

bandits, arrested 6 and rescued Kidnapped victims in Zamfara.

The military in a statement issued yesterday by Major General John Enenche, Coordinator,

Defence Media Operations, Defence Headquarters, said on 26 June 20, the troops foiled armed bandits attack at Mara Zamfarawa village in Danmusa LGA of Katsina State, and killed 6 of the bandits while several others escaped with gun shots wounds.

“Similarly, on 27 Jun 20, following aggressive patrol and intelligence reports by troops at Dunya village in Danmusa LGA, troops successfully arrested suspected bandits informers/ collaborators. The suspects are currently being interrogated and profiled for further action.”

He added that troops conducted cordon and search operations at Mara Zamfarawa and Birchi Malamawa villages in Danmusa LGA, saying that several bandits escaped with gun shots wounds.

He said the trio recovered 4 motorcycles. “In the same vein, troops on clearance operation at Maidabino town arrested 6 bandits. Troops recovered 1 fabricated AK 47 rifle and 29 rounds of 7.62 special ammunition as well as cutlasses and Charms.

“In a related development, on 27 Jun 20, following intelligence reports about bandits action at Kurubka forest, troops immediately mobilized to the area. In the process 2 bandits were killed during a shoot out. Relatedly, on 27 Jun 20, following credible information about bandits hideouts at Rambadawa forest few kilometers ahead of Kodamyo village in Sabon Birni LGA of Zamfara State, troops immediately mobilized to the area. In the process 3 armed bandits were neutralised while others escaped with gun shots wounds. 1 locally made gun was recovered.

He further said troops, on 27 June 20, at Yar Galadima and Mashanyin Zaki villages in Dansadau successfully rescued 2 kidnapped victims. “A Volkswagen Golf car with registration number MRR 47 XA was also recovered.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...