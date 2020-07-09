Troops kill 104 bandits, recovered 551 rustled animals in Zamfara, Katsina

Share This





















By Tobias Lengnan Dapam

The Nigerian Military said troops of Operation Hadarin Daji has killed 104 bandits in Zamfara State, from 2nd July to 9th July, 2020.

Speaking yesterday while giving update about the military operations in the country, Major General John Enenche, Coordinator, Defence Media Operations, Defence Headquarters, specifically said 58 armed bandits were in Katsina and Zamfara States with others escaping with gun shot wounds.

He added that, 3 repentant bandits embraced peace and surrendered to the troops with their arms and ammunition.

In addition, he said 367 cows and 184 sheep rustled, were recovered.

“As part of efforts to mitigate the current spate of banditry, kidnapping, cattle rustling and other activities of criminal elements in the North-West Zone, the Chief of Army Staff Lieutenant General Tukur Yusufu Burutai launched subsidiary Operation Sahel Sanity under Operation Hadarin Daji.

“Already, Operation Sahel Sanity has recorded significant successes with the neutralization of 46 armed bandits in Yargamji village in Batsari LGA of Katsina State on 7 July 2020.

“Relatedly, troops of Operation Hadarin Daji under Operation Accord acting on credible intelligence raided and destroyed bandit’s enclave at Gidan Zamfarawa and Bawan Daji villages. Troops also recovered arms and ammunition. These successes recorded within the period is evident of the troops determination, resilience and commitment to end the security challenges bedeviling the North West Zone.”

