Troops kill 104 bandits, recover 551 rustled animals in Zamfara, Katsina

Share This





















Arrest 3 robbers, recover arms in Jos

By Tobias Lengnan Dapam

The Nigerian Military said troops of Operation Hadarin Daji have killed 104 bandits in Zamfara State, from 2nd July to 9th July, 2020.

Speaking yesterday while giving updates about the military operations in the country, Major General John Enenche, Coordinator, Defence Media Operations, Defence Headquarters, specifically said 58 armed bandits were in Katsina and Zamfara States with others escaping with gunshot wounds.

He added that three repentant bandits embraced peace and surrendered to the troops with their arms and ammunition.

In addition, he said 367 rustled cows and 184 sheep were recovered.

“As part of efforts to mitigate the current spate of banditry, kidnapping, cattle rustling and other activities of criminal elements in the North-West Zone, the Chief of Army Staff Lieutenant General Tukur Yusufu Burutai launched subsidiary Operation Sahel Sanity under Operation Hadarin Daji.

“Already, Operation Sahel Sanity has recorded significant successes with the neutralization of 46 armed bandits in Yargamji village in Batsari LGA of Katsina State on 7 July 2020.

“Relatedly, troops of Operation Hadarin Daji under Operation Accord acting on credible intelligence raided and destroyed bandit’s enclave at Gidan Zamfarawa and Bawan Daji villages. Troops also recovered arms and ammunition. These successes recorded within the period is evident of the troops determination, resilience and commitment to end the security challenges bedeviling the North West Zone.”

Also, Enenche said troops of Operations Safe Haven from 2nd July to 9th July, 2020, conducted several ambushes, in various locations in Jos and arrested 3 armed robbers and recovered arms from them.

Speaking yesterday in Abuja, while giving update about the military operations in the country, Major General John Enenche, Coordinator, Defence Media Operations, Defence Headquarters, said the armed robbers were arrested during a raid at Jenta Makeri, Jenta Adamu, and Jenta Mangoro areas in Jos North LGA of Plateau State.

He listed the robbers to include; Amos Bulu, Benjamin Timothy, and Geoffrey Samson.

Enenche added that the robbers were arrested with one fabricated pistol, one cartridge shell, one knife, 2 mobile phones and one dummy pistol.

“Notably, troops recovered 2 locally fabricated revolver rifles with 3 rounds of 7.62mm special ammunition and 5 cartridges from a repentant member of Irigwe militia group in Bassa LGA of Plateau state on 4 July 2020.

“Troops also rescued 4 herders from suspected militias in Dong village of Bassa LGA of Plateau state on 5 July 2020”.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...