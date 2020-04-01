Troops impound smuggled rice, arrest 8 suspects

Share This





















By Tobias Lengnan Dapam

The Armed Forces of Nigeria, yesterday said its troops recorded successes in the ongoing Operations Calm Waters and Swift Response coordinated by the Nigerian Navy.

A statement issued yesterday by Brigadier General, Benard Onyeuko, Acting Director,

Defence Media Operations, Defence Headquarters, said the successes recorded within the week include arrest and seizure of foreign parboiled rice. “The Forward Operating Base Ibaka anti-smuggling team intercepted and arrested a medium size wooden boat laden with 293 x 50kg bags of foreign parboiled rice and 4 suspects.

“Other items recovered include; 2 x 90hp and 2 x 40hp outboard engines as well as 4 x pumping machines. Similarly, the Nigerian Navy Ship Victory anti- smuggling team intercepted and arrested a wooden boat laden with 601x 50kg bags of foreign parboiled rice suspected to be smuggled from the Republic of Cameroon and 4 suspected smugglers at Agbami Platform. The items recovered and suspects were handed over to the Department of Marine Police, Calabar, for further investigations and possible prosecution.

The statement added that following the cancellation of Exercise Obangame Express 2020, which was scheduled to hold from 21 – 26 Mar 20 due to the global spread of COVID-19 pandemic, has been replaced by Exercise Treasure Guard II, which was reactivated on 21 Mar 20 with the same objective.

“The Exercise was activated at the Western Naval Command. The objective of the Exercise was to assess the operational readiness of the Western Naval Command, Fleet and bases. To practice the Western Naval Command Fleet in tactical manoeuvres and anti-piracy operation as well as enhancing effective collaboration and operation ability between Maritime Law Enforcement Agencies amongst others.

“A total of 6 ships namely; Nigerian Navy Ships, Nigerian Navy Ships Thunder, Nguru, Dorina, Andoni, Tug Dolphin Rima and Tug Commander Ugwu participated in the exercise.”