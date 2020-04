Troops, hunters kill terrorists, rescue 10 victim

Share This





















By Tobias Lengnan Dapam

The Nigerian Military said its Troops of Special Response Area in Pulka as well as 26 Task Force Brigade and men of Civilian Joint Task Force and hunters, on 31 March, 2020, killed six terrorists, and rescued 10 persons.

Speaking on Friday, while giving update on the activities of the Armed Forces, Major General, John Enenche, Coordinator, Defence Media Operation, said two dane guns, one terrorist flag and other items were recovered from the camp.”

He added that the troops of 26 Brigade Garrison of the land component of operation Lafiya Dole, on 28 Mar 20, based on credible intelligence along Gwoza-Pulka road, succeeded in conducting a robust clearance or offensive operation. “The operation led to the neutralisation of one Boko Haram Terrorist as well as recovery of one magazine with 12 fabricated rounds.

The Coordinator, further said that on 30 March, 2020, troops of 16 Brigade Garrison destroyed 7 reservoirs used for storage of stolen crude oil as well as 6 Cotonou boats laden with illegal refined crude oil at kilometre 45 in Degema LGA of Rivers state.

“Additionally, on 31 March, 2020, following intelligence reports on assembly of some trucks reported to be assembling to load PMS from a vandalised NNPC pipeline, troops of Operation Awatse moved to Wawa area of Ogun state to effect arrests. On sighting the troops, the pipeline vandals and truck drivers fled, abandoning hoses, tools for insertion into the vandalised pipeline, as well as Eight trucks of 33,000 litres capacity each and a Toyota Saloon car. The abandoned items and vehicles were recovered by the troops. The general public is hereby assured of the commitment of the Armed Forces to protect the economic assets of Nigeria.”