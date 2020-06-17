Troops foil kidnap/ armed robbery, kill 25 BHT, rescued 32 victims in Borno

Share This





















By Tobias Lengnan Dapam

The Nigerian military said troops of Operation Lafiya Dole, cleared Kumo, Diime and Sabori and killed 13 Boko Haram criminals hibernating in the general area and rescued 32 victims.

While applauding the 14 June 2020, efforts of the troops of Army Super Camp 11 Gamboru in Ngala LGA of Borno State, the military said killings of the terrorists occurred in other parts of the state.

The military in a statement issued yesterday by Major General, John Enenche, Coordinator, Defence Media Operations, Defence Headquarters, said

“After the encounter, the troops neutralized 13 Boko Haram criminals and captured 21 locally made guns, 2 Dane guns, one Sniper Rifle, one 36 Hand Grenade, one Improvised Explosive Device Bomb and 2 Boko Haram flags.

“Other captured items include 5 cutlasses, one digger, one spear, 5 bicycles, 3 motorcycles, 5 carts, 2 loud hailers and one Lister generator. The troops equally rescued 32 captives comprising 16 women and 16 children.”

The statement also said, on the 11 June 2020, the troops of Strong Response Area Pulka in Gwoza LGA of Borno State conducted an ambush against Boko Haram elements along Pulka – Bokko – Kirawa Road, and came across their logistics couriers attempting to cross from the Mandara Mountains to Banki axis.

“The gallant troops neutralized 2 of the criminals while others escaped with gunshot wounds. Additionally, troops recovered 4 bicycles and bags of grains from the fleeing insurgents.

“Earlier, on 10 June 2020, same troops of Strong Response Area Pulka in conjunction with elements of Borno State Civilian Joint Task Force successfully ambushed and neutralized 3 Boko Haram criminals dressed in foreign military camouflage uniform along Pulka – Firgi – Banki Junction – Sabsawa. The troops also captured 2 AK 47 Rifles loaded with magazines, one Rocket Propelled Gun, one Rocket Propelled Grenade bomb, 5 extra magazines, 45 rounds of 7.62mm Special ammunition, one Hand Grenade, one Honda motorcycle, one cell phone and First Aid kits.

“In a related development, the troops of 151 Task Force Battalion deployed at Strong Response Area Miyanti in Bama LGA of Borno State conducted a robust clearance operation into suspected Boko Haram criminals’ hideout at Miyanti general area. The operation led to the neutralization of one Boko Haram member with one other captured alive.”

The statement added that on the same day, the troops of 117 Task Force Battalion in conjunction with elements of Borno State Civilian Joint Task Force sprung an ambush against elements of Boko Haram criminals’ logistics couriers at Gwagwamdi in Askira/Uba LGA of Borno State. The successful ambush operation led to the neutralization of one of the Boko Haram criminals while others escaped with gunshot wounds as evident by the blood spills along their withdrawal route. Additionally, the troops captured one AK 47 Rifle, 2 AK 47 Rifle magazines, 27 rounds of 7.62mm Special ammunition, 8 bicycles and bags of foodstuff and clothing materials. Additionally, a Toyota Starlet vehicle belonging to the insurgents was burnt during the fire fight.

“Also on the same day, the combined troops of 242 Battalion, Sector 3 Quick Response Force and elements of Strong Response Area Gajiram while on fighting patrol encountered Boko Haram criminals mounted on 3 Gun Trucks at Jilgata in Nganzai LGA of Borno State. In the process, the gallant troops eliminated 5 of the terrorists and recovered 4 AK 47 Rifles. One Malam Hassan Bukar earlier abducted by the Boko Haram criminals was rescued while one Toyota Land Cruiser jeep was also recovered by the gallant troops.”

