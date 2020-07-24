Troops destroy various illegal petrol refining sites in Delta

Share This





















By Tobias Lengnan Dapam

The Nigerian Military said its troops of Maritime Component of Operation Delta Safe destroyed various illegal refining sites in Delta.

Speaking yesterday in Abuja, while addressing newsmen on the activities of the military in the country, Major General John Enenche, Director, Defence Media Operations, Defence Headquarters said Nigerian Navy Ship Pathfinder patrol team, using drone, discovered an illegal refining site around Cawthorne Channel and destroyed it.

He said the site had 2 metal reservoirs laden with an estimated 300,000 litres of illegally refined Ago and a large wooden boat containing 3.14 barrels of product suspected to be stolen crude oil.

“The wooden boat and products were dismantled while the site was deactivated.”

The Director added that the Navy Ship Pathfinder in conjunction with Forward Operating Base Bonny located an illegal refining site at Bille Creek with one tarpaulin and 2 metal reservoirs stored with about 60,000 litres of illegally refined Ago and 125.7 barrels of product suspected to be stolen crude oil.

“The storage facilities and product were dismantled while the site was deactivated.

Similarly, on 16 Jul 20, Nigerian Navy Ship Delta team intercepted 2 large wooden boats along Aladja Creek. The boats were laden with about 40,000 litres of product suspected to be illegally refined Ago stored in polythene bags.

“The boats and contents were recovered to the base. Following closely, operations Calm Waters and Swift Response, on 18 July 2020, impounded petroleum products as well as arrested boats involved in illegal activities.

“Furthermore, within the week Forward Operating Base ESCRAVOS patrol team, intercepted a wooden boat without engine along Madangho creek Warri South West LGA of Delta State. The boat, which contained an unquantified product suspected to be illegally refined AGO, was dismantled.”

