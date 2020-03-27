Troops destroy terrorists’ hideout in Borno

Share This





















By Tobias Lengnan Dapam

The Nigerian Army said it has destroyed some structures belonging to elements of the Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP) in air strikes conducted at Muktu in the Northern part of Borno State.

The Army in a statement issued yesterday by Brigadier General, Benard Onyeuko, its

Acting Director, Defence Media Operations at the Defence Headquarters,

said the mission was executed by the Air Component of Operation Lafiya Dole on the 25 March 2020, as part of the ongoing subsidiary Operation Decisive Edge, after Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) flights indicated that the ISWAP elements were using some compounds in 2 locations within the settlement to store their logistics as well as train their fighters.

“Accordingly, Operation Lafiya Dole dispatched its fighter jets to engage the identified compounds, scoring accurate hits leading to the destruction of the structures as well as the neutralization of their occupants.

“The Armed Forces of Nigeria, in furtherance of the objective of restoring peace and security in the North East, will continue to sustain the offensive against the enemies of our Nation.”