Troops destroy Boko Haram hideouts, kill scores, arrest wanted sea robbers

Share This





















By Tobias Lengnan Dapam

The Nigerian military has said that its component of Multi-National Joint Task Force (MNJTF), together with other members from the Lake Chad Basin Commission destroyed Boko Haram hideouts and killed several terrorists’ during clearance operation around the Lake Chad Basin.

The military also said that its troops of sector 2, Operation Delta Safe, arrested three notorious gangs of Sea Robbers, who have been on their wanted list.

Speaking yesterday while giving update on the operations of the Armed Forces of Nigeria, Major General, John Enenche, Coordinator, Defence Media Operation, said, “this is the fall out of the recent past aggressive and offensive action of the Armed Forces of Nigeria in the North East specifically, Operation Lafiya Dole Theatre.

“The combined effort of our gallant troops of the Land Component, Maritime Component and Air Component has resulted to neutralization of scores of Boko Haram Terrorists/ISWAP elements, which led to the decapitation of their various hideouts in the general area of operation.

“Following closely, troops of Special Response Area Pulka, 26 Task Force Brigade Garrison, 21 Special Armour Brigade, Civilian Joint Task Force and hunters jointly conducted a clearance operation around Zua general area in Borno State. In the process of the robust clearance operation several Boko Haram Terrorists/ ISWAP fighters were neutralized.”

Enenche, added that, “troops of sector 2, Operation Delta Safe on Friday 3 April 2020 at about 10:30 pm encountered a notorious gang of Sea Robbers at sea, who have been on the wanted list of our troops. After the fire fight, which was won, troops were able to recover one of the bodies of the criminals.

“Also, on 6 April, three of the Sea Robbers who escaped with gunshot wounds were later arrested in Bilabiri community in Ekeremor Local Government Area of Bayelsa State where they were being treated for gunshot wounds. The arrested Sea Robbers are undergoing treatment and preliminary investigation, after which they will be handed over to the appropriate authorities for prosecution”.