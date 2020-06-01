Troops destroy bandits’ warehouse in Zamfara

Share This





















By Tobias Lengnan Dapam

In continuation of the renewed onslaught against armed bandits in parts of the North West and North Central States, the Air Component of Operation Hadarin Daji, has destroyed a bandits’ logistics warehouse approximately 5Km North of Birnin Kogo in Zamfara State.

The military in a statement issued yesterday by Major General, John Enenche, Coordinator, Defence Media Operations, Defence Headquarters, said

the air strikes were executed on 30 May 2020, sequel to Human Intelligence (HUMINT) reports, which were later confirmed by series of aerial surveillance missions, indicating that the large structure was being used by the bandits to store their ammunition, raw rations and other logistics items.

“Accordingly, the Air Component dispatched a Nigerian Air Force (NAF) attack aircraft to engage the target scoring accurate hits on the warehouse, which went up in flames as a result of its volatile contents, leading to its complete destruction. Four armed bandits guarding the facility were also neutralized as a result of the attack.

“The Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar, commends the Air Component of Operation Hadarin Daji for their professionalism and directs them to remain resolute in the conduct of air strikes whilst continuing to provide close air support for ongoing ground operations in order to eradicate all armed bandits; thus achieving the directives of the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) to restore normalcy in the North West and North Central Zones of the Country.”

