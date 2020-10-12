Troops destroy bandits camps, kill 3, rescue 26 kidnapped victims in Katsina, Kebbi, Zamfara

Share This





















From Ibrahim Sidi Muh’d, Gusau

Gallant men of the Nigerian Army under Operation Sahel Sanity in joint operations with 17 Brigade and Sector 9 Operation Hadarin Daji have succeeded in killing 4 bandits after destruction of 8 identified notorious bandits camps that led to the rescue of 26 kidnapped victims in Katsina and Zamfara States.

The success according to the Acting Director Defence Media Operations, Brigadier General Benard Onyeuko in his statement issued to Journalists in Gusau Zamfara State capital, was made during clearance operation at Garin Inu, Shekewa Forest, Jajaye, Kerewa, Solar, Mallamawa and Gobirawa in Katsina State.

General Benard further informed that, the joint operations which also included 223 battalion have successfully arrested one Mubarak Shehu at Jengebe check point in Wanki District of Gusau LGA in possession of 20 packets of Pentazocine injection concealed in his motorcyle while on transit to deliver the items at Kungurmi village of Bungudu LGA of Zamfara State.

Similarly, the statement further stated that, in a covert operation based on credible intelligence, 4 suspected bandits were arrested at Kankara and Tudu village of Kankara LGA of Katsina state including a suspected bandit leader named Mujitafa Shehu.

In another development, on 9 October 2020, troops deployed at Forward Operation Base Magami while responding to a distress call have rescued 23 kidnapped victims from fleeing bandits who abandoned the captives as the unrelenting troops were closing in on their hideout along Zauni-Jengebe road in Gusau LGA also of Zamfara state.

In the same light, on the 5 October 2020, troops deployed at Forward Operation Base Bena in Wasagu-Danko LGA of Kebbi state, in conjunction with troops of 223 Battalion deployed at Wasagu and Unashi rescued 2 kidnapped victims during a clearance operation to identified bandits hideout at Dan Umaru, Rancho and Dan Duniya villages.

“Relatedly, on 6 October 2020, troops deployed at Yar Santa in Kankara LGA of Katsina State rescued a female Kidnapped victim in Kankara LGA and has already been reunited with her family. Furthermore, troops raided and destroyed bandits’ camps during a clearance operation at Garin Inu, Shekewa Forest, Jajaye, Kerewa, Solar, Mallamawa and Gobirawa in Katsina State”, the General added.

