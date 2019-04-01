Troops degrade B/Haram terrorists in Adamawa, Borno -DHQ

Share This





















• Arrest fake soldier in Zamfara

By Tobias Lengnan Dapam

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) said its members were recently engrossed in tackling the menace of terrorism, insurgency, armed banditry and sabotage of critical national economic assets, through coordinated military operations across the country.

A statement issued yesterday by Onyema Nwachukwu, acting Director Defence Information, said the DHQ has recorded quite a number of operational successes over the week.

“Some of the successes recorded include, the repel of Boko Haram Terrorists (BHTs) attack on Michika Town in Michika Local Government Area (LGA), Adamawa state. The insurgents who were on a looting mission for logistics had attacked a bank and some shops in the area, damaging an Automated Teller Machine (ATM) and carting away food items.

“However, the insurgents ran out of luck when troops of 143 Battalion and 115 Task Force Brigade at neighbouring Lassa in Borno State mobilized to the area and engaged the insurgents in a fierce combat forcing the insurgents to flee. The fleeing insurgents were again ambushed and neutralized by Special Forces troops at Maikadiri Village in Askira Uba LGA of Borno State.”

It added that the gallant troops recovered one Hilux van, two Toyota Starlet cars loaded with looted food stuff and motorcycles from the fleeing insurgents.

“Similarly, troops in Zamfara State have arrested an impostor parading himself as a military officer in Tundun Wada area of Gusau metropolis in Zamfara State. The suspect who identified himself as Abdulresheed Sylvester was arrested while dressed up in military uniform with the rank of Major.”