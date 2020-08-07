Troops commissions solar boreholes in Plateau communities

Share This





















…reconciles religious, ethnic groups, including

The Nigerian military said between 30 July and 1 August 2020, Operation Safe Haven commenced the survey for the drilling of boreholes at Shimlang community in Mangu Local Government Area of Plateau state and equally commissioned 2 other solar powered boreholes at Messiah College and Gana Ropp communities in Barikin Ladi LGA of Plateau State.

Speaking yesterday in Abuja, while giving update on the military operations in the country, Major General, John Enenche, Coordinator, Defence Media Operations, Defence Headquarters, added that between 1 and 4 August 2020, Headquarters of Operation Safe Haven as part of Reconciliation and Conciliation efforts, fostered several stakeholders meeting within the period under review.

“Areas covered in this regard include communities in Sanga and Jama’a Local Government Areas of Kaduna State, Barikin Ladi and Bassa Local Government Areas of Plateau State. Meetings were also held at Headquarters of Sectors 3 and 4 of Operation SAFE HAVEN. All meetings were held with the leaders of the various ethnic groups including Hausa, Fulani, Berom, and Tiv amongst others. “

He added that the troops also conducted a drug raid operation on 4 August 2020, in conjunction with police operatives and vigilante conducted in Unguwar Mata and New Market General Area in Mangu Local Government Area of Plateau State.

He said the operation followed credible intelligence on the activities of drug peddlers in the general area.

“Troops arrested 7 suspects at the scene and recovered large quantity of substances suspected to be Cannabis Sativa and other illicit drugs. The suspects were subsequently handed over to police for further action.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...