Troops comb Jos, arrest 3 robbers, recover arms

By Tobias Lengnan Dapam

The Nigerian Military said its troops of Operations Safe Haven from 2nd July to 9th July, 2020, conducted several ambushes, in various locations in Jos and arrested 3 armed robbers and recovered arms from them.

Speaking yesterday in Abuja, while giving update about the military operations in the country, Major General John Enenche, Coordinator, Defence Media Operations, Defence Headquarters, said the armed robbers were arrested during a raid at Jenta Makeri, Jenta Adamu, and Jenta Mangoro areas in Jos North LGA of Plateau State.

He listed the robbers to include; Amos Bulu, Benjamin Timothy, and Geoffrey Samson.

Enenche added that the robbers were arrested with one fabricated pistol, one cartridge shell, one knife, 2 mobile phones and one dummy pistol.

“Notably, troops recovered 2 locally fabricated revolver rifles with 3 rounds of 7.62mm special ammunition and 5 cartridges from a repentant member of Irigwe militia group in Bassa LGA of Plateau state on 4 July 2020.

“Troops also rescued 4 herders from suspected militias in Dong village of Bassa LGA of Plateau state on 5 July 2020”.

