Troops arrests 6 bandits collaborators, 300 cattle in Katsina, Sokoto, Zamfara

By Tobias Lengnan Dapam

The Nigerian military said its troops of Operation HADARIN DAJI, between 23 and 25 November 2020, arrested 6 bandits’ collaborators and 300 cattle in Katsina, Sokoto and Zamfara States.

Speaking on Thursday, in Abuja, while giving update on the military operations in the country, Major General, John Enenche,

Coordinator, Defence Media Operations,

Defence Headquarters, said on 23 November 2020, following credible Human intelligence, troops deployed at Forward Operating Base Dankurmi District of Maru Local Government Area of Zamfara State arrested one Tasiu Shehu.

He said preliminary investigation revealed that the suspect has been supplying bandits with logistics. “Relatedly, on 24 November 2020, following credible intelligence on movement of cattle rustlers, troops swiftly moblised to the area and successfully arrested 3 suspects and 300 cattle.”

He said the suspects are currently in custody for necessary action. “Equally, still on same 24 November 2020, following credible information, 2 suspected bandits’ collaborators were apprehended at Tsayau village in Jibia Local Government Area of Katsina State by the gallant troops of Forward Operating Base Gurbin Baure”.

