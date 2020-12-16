Troops arrest notorious robber in Jos

Share This





















By Tobias Lengnan Dapam

The Nigerian military said its troops of Operation SAFE HAVEN have arrested a notorious armed robber, Godwin Moses, during a dawn raid at the hideout of suspected cultists at Rukuba road in Jos North LGA of Plateau state.

The military in a statement issued on Wednesday by Major General, John Enenche, Coordinator, Defence Media Operations, Defence Headquarters, said the operation took place on 14 December 2020.

“The raid, which was conducted following actionable intelligence on the location of the hideout, led to the arrest of a notorious cultist and armed robber, one Mr Gideon Moses with 1 automatic pistol. It is worthy of mention that the suspect has been on the wanted list of security agencies for some time. The suspect is in custody undergoing further interrogation after which he will be handed over to the relevant prosecution agency for appropriate action. “

