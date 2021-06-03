Troops arrest kill several bandits, arrest cultists in Benue

By Tobias Lengnan Dapam

The Nigerian Military said it’s troops Operation WHIRL STROKE have killed several bandits and arrested some cult members in Benue.

Speaking on Thursday in Abuja, while giving update on the military operations in the country, Brigadier General, Benard Onyeuko, Acting Director, Defence Media Operation, said the operations took place between 20 May and 2 June 2021.

He said the troops on 26 May 2021, neutralized several armed bandits and incapacitated some others in a raid operation.

“The raid operation was conducted on the bandits’ hideouts at a forest in Ankur Village in Katsina-Ala LGA of Benue State. Several arms and ammunition were also recovered from the criminal elements during the encounter.”

Speaking further, Onyeuko said the troops swoop in to the area of the cult members on the heels of credible intelligence.

He said the members were arrested at Koko area of Adikpo Town in Kwande LGA of Benue State during a raid operation.

“Exchange of gun fires ensued between the troops and the cultists during the encounter, before some of them were arrested. Some arms and ammunition as well as other dangerous weapons were recovered from the cultists; however, 2 of our troops paid the supreme price during the encounter.”