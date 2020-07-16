Troops arrest 7 suspected sea pirates in Delta

Share This





















By Tobias Lengnan Dapam

The Nigerian Military said its troops of 3, battalion, Operation Delta Safe, arrested 7 suspected sea pirates at Snake creek in Warri South-West LGA of Delta State.

Speaking on Thursday in Abuja, while giving update on the military operations in the country, Major General John Enenche, Coordinator, Defence Media Operations, Defence Headquarters, said the suspects who claimed to be members of Ogje-Ijoh Coastal Watch were allegedly extorting money and other valuables from the locals within the creek.

He listed items recovered from them to include; 2 double barrel guns, one pump action gun, 12 live cartridges and 6 handsets.

“Similarly, Nigerian Navy Ship JUBILEE discovered and destroyed a sea robbers camp containing 80,000 litres of illegally refined AGO at Otoyo in Eastern Obolo LGA of Akwa Ibom State.

“Relatedly, troops of 146 battalion and Forward Operating Base Bonny raided militants’ hideouts at Ijawkiri in Bonny LGA of Rivers State. During the raid, troops recovered a pistol loaded with 6 rounds of 9mm ammunition, 17 phones, one Walkie Talkie and speedboat mounted with a 75HP engine.”

