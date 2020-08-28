Troops arrest 17 armed robbers, drug smugglers in Plateau

Share This





















By Tobias Lengnan Dapam

The Nigerian Military said troops of Operation Safe Haven arrested a total of 17 armed robbery and drug smuggling suspects during raid operations at various locations within Plateau State.

Speaking yesterday while giving update on the Military operations in the country, Major General, John Enenche, Coordinator, Defence Media Operations, Defence Headquarters, said some of the areas combed by the military included; including Unguwar Mata, New Market General Area, Makera, Damakasuwa and Rukkaya communities, amongst others.

“These successful operations were conducted following credible intelligence on the activities of the criminals within the general area.”

Similarly, Enenche said troops of Operation Whirl Stroke neutralized a notorious bandit Mr Atsor AKA ‘smallie’ during a dawn raid at a hideout being used by armed militia linked to wanted Benue militia leader Terwase Akwaza aka Gana around Abaji in Katsina Ala LGA of Benue State.

“During the operation conducted on 18 August 2020, troops recovered one AK 47 rifle and 17 rounds of 7.62mm special ammunition during the operation. Furthermore, the Air Component of Operation Thunder Strike equally neutralized several armed bandits at their hideout in the Kuduru Forest area of Kaduna State.”

