Troops arrest 14 Sara Suka members in Jos

By Tobias Lengnan Dapam

The Nigerian military said its troops of Operations Save Haven has arrested 14 Sara Suka members within Jos metropolis.

Speaking yesterday in Abuja, while giving update on the military operations in the country, by Major General, John Enenche, Coordinator, Defence Media Operations, Defence Headquarters, said the suspects were arrested between 17 and 20 September 2020, following distress calls on criminal activities in the general area.

“The criminals’ hideouts include; Jenta Adamu, Rikkos, Gangare, and Yan Doya area of Jos North Local Government Area of Plateau State.

“The suspects were arrested with 12 knives, 4 daggers, 4 mobile phones, two swords, assorted charms, a large quantity of substances suspected to be Cannabis Sativa, amongst other illicit drugs.

“Troops thereafter raided another suspected drug peddlers’ hideout within Barkin Ladi area of Plateau State, where a drug dealer was arrested with a large quantity of substance suspected to be Cannabis Sativa. It is noteworthy that the suspect had been on the wanted list of security agencies. All the arrested suspects and recovered exhibits have been handed over to the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) for further action.”

