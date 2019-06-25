Transition C’ttee accuses ex- Gov Yari of N251bn fraud

Share This





















From Ibrahim Sidi Muh’d, Gusau

An immediate past Governor of Zamfara State, Alhaji Abdulaziz Yari Abubakar has been accused of misappropriating a whooping sum of over N251billion.

This was revealed by the transition committee led by former deputy governor under the immediate past administration, Malam Ibrahim Wakkala Muhammad.

Muhammed, said at a press conference by the committee at Government House Gusau yesterday, that the immediate past administration had based on the 462 ongoing projects left behind as liabilities across four sectors including Economic, Environmental, General and Social sectors mis appropriated the sum of N151 billion.

He said that, another whooping sum of N65 billion has been categorically marked as outstanding loans, contract retentions, bailouts and loans from banks under the Ministry of Finance were also misappropriated by the Governor Yari-led immediate past administration.

The committee also exposed allegedly over N35 billion embezzled under the state Ministry for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs which were also discovered during the committee’s findings, adding that, “Another sum of over one billion naira which were not remitted in the name of National Housing Fund and Pension Contributions deducted from salaries from 2016 to 2019 were discovered”.

According to the committee, in the category of liabilities involving external examinations under the Ministry of Education were captured, “These examination bodies owing the state government from the previous administration include NECO, WAEC, NABTEB, NBAIS respectively.

“There is also liabilities from institutions Crescent University Abeokuta, Al-Hikma University Ilorin and Key Science Academy Abuja which the committee recorded another sum of over 2 billion naira. In the same light, another 2 billion naira were discovered which were approved by the previous administration for the payment of backlog of gratuity owed to retired workers in the state.

“Unfortunately, out of the said approved sum of over 2 billion naira, it was discovered that only the sum of 400,000 naira were used to pay retired Permanent Secretaries, while the sum of 1.6 billion naira remained unaccountable.

“Therefore, I wish to add that, in the course of carrying our duties, we shall leave no stone unturned in our collective bid to salvage our state.

“From the foregoing discussions, it is noteworthy that the total liabilities so far discovered by the committee stands at close to 252 billion naira. Officials of various MDAs and even the former Governor, Alhaji Abdulaziz Yari Abubakar, will be called upon when the need arises to give detailed information on what actually transpired leading to such liabilities”, Wakkala explained.